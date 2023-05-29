JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Marco Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.8% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,579,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817,678. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $400.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

