JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.09 Billion Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,392,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 7.99% of Trane Technologies worth $3,091,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,558,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,704,000 after buying an additional 119,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,768,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $166.80. 2,089,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,579. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.97. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Argus upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

