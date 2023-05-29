JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.27 Billion Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,354,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $2,268,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,840,000 after acquiring an additional 935,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 692,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,998,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,543,000 after purchasing an additional 486,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,954,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,840. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

