JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $6,789,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.32. 3,783,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,375. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

