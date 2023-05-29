Joystick Price Tops $0.0475 on Major Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Joystick has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $22,320.33 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00025965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019256 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017504 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,762.47 or 0.99963531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04409567 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,734.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.