Joystick (JOY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22,118.41

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $9.04 million and $22,118.41 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04409567 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,734.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

