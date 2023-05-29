John Richards Acquires 400,000 Shares of Sheffield Resources Limited (ASX:SFX) Stock

Sheffield Resources Limited (ASX:SFX – Get Rating) insider John Richards acquired 400,000 shares of Sheffield Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$196,000.00 ($130,666.67).
Sheffield Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 30.61, a quick ratio of 231.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
About Sheffield Resources
