John Richards Acquires 400,000 Shares of Sheffield Resources Limited (ASX:SFX) Stock

Sheffield Resources Limited (ASX:SFXGet Rating) insider John Richards acquired 400,000 shares of Sheffield Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$196,000.00 ($130,666.67).

The company has a current ratio of 30.61, a quick ratio of 231.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Sheffield Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for zircon, rutile, ilmenite, leucoxene, and titanium minerals. Its flagship project is the Thunderbird mineral sands property located in the Canning Basin in northern Western Australia. Sheffield Resources Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

