JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,047. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

