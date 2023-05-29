JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.29. 1,535,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,902. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.