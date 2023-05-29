JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 17,439 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.44. 3,728,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.50.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.