JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 1,217.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,397 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.27. 469,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,577. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

