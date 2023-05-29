JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $61.54 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,479,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,575 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 6.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $61,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.51. 142,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,424. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

