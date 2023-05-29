JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 677,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Financial Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 465,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,116. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $33.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

