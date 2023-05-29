Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $218.88.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

