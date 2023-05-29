JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Carmignac Gestion’s 10th Largest Position

Carmignac Gestion lessened its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,426,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,046,010 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in JD.com were worth $192,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after acquiring an additional 57,881 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,133,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,855,000 after buying an additional 1,060,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JD.com by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,990,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,572,000 after purchasing an additional 447,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.10. 9,963,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,297,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $68.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

