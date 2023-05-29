Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Japan Tobacco Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of JAPAY stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.28.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
