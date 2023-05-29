Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the April 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Japan Tobacco from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Tobacco stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

