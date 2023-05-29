JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAKK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 4,676.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAKK traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.05. 66,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a market cap of $217.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.17. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.03). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. On average, analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the Toys and Consumer Products and Costumes segments. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

