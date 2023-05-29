J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.20.

Several research firms recently commented on JSAIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 213 ($2.65) to GBX 219 ($2.72) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $13.58 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

