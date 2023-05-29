iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Raised by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.72. 492,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,924. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

