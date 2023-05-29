iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Decreased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 4.8% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $36,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,841,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,537,535. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

