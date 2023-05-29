iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Acquired by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 186.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 117,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:SMMV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 44,263 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $768.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $31.04.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.