iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,061 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $37,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,671 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

