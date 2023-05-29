iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Down 23.2% in May

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 809,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 997,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.87. 524,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,078. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.