iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the April 30th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 47,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,548. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,165,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,934.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 161,162 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 68,463 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

