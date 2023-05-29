iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,760,000 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the April 30th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,876,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,503. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

