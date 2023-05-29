iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 451,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $72.51. 246,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

