iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. 8,902,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,857,346. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

