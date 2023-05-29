iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,569,000 after buying an additional 1,635,066 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,693 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $35,535,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 888,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,491,000 after buying an additional 814,737 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. 8,902,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,857,346. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $53.23.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

