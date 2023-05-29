iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,955,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,161 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $982,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.34. 5,989,649 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

