iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,246,000 after acquiring an additional 664,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,732,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,238,000 after acquiring an additional 112,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,997,000 after acquiring an additional 331,892 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.34. 5,989,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average is $65.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

