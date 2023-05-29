IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Lowered by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA Profile

IQV traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,609. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

