Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 29th (CWB, DOYU, ERO, FM, LPS, LUN, NTES, PAGS, PDD, SJ)

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 29th:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$28.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2.70 to $2.10.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.30 to C$0.25.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $116.00 to $127.00.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $13.50.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $97.00.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price increased by Nomura from $105.00 to $110.00.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $79.00.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$70.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$61.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.