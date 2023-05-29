Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 29th (CWB, DOYU, ERO, FM, LPS, LUN, NTES, PAGS, PDD, SJ)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 29th:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$28.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2.70 to $2.10.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.30 to C$0.25.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $116.00 to $127.00.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $13.50.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $97.00.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price increased by Nomura from $105.00 to $110.00.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $79.00.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$70.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$61.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

