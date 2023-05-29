Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $491.35.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 1.3 %

INTU stock opened at $418.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.95. Intuit has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,783 shares of company stock worth $2,789,671. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.