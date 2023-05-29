Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $491.35.
Shares of INTU stock opened at $418.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.
In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,671. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
