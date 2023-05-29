Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Up 18.3% in May

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 264,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Intrusion from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intrusion from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Intrusion Price Performance

Shares of INTZ traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,087. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 241.45% and a negative return on equity of 2,107.15%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intrusion, Inc is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant.

Further Reading

