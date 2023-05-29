Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ITGR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.67.

ITGR stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.40. Integer has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $86.18.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,987,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Integer by 22.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 233,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 42,923 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

