Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells $24,819,800.25 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 22nd, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 2.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
