Insider Buying: WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Insider Purchases 11,159 Shares of Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 11,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,281.75 ($7,521.17).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WAM Strategic Value alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 9,214 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,214.00 ($6,142.67).

On Friday, May 19th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,626 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,466.61 ($6,977.74).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,187 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,932.33 ($6,621.55).

On Monday, May 15th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 15,320 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,753.16 ($9,835.44).

On Thursday, May 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 21,801 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,037.97 ($14,025.31).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 19,762 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,991.28 ($12,660.85).

WAM Strategic Value Stock Performance

WAM Strategic Value Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is an increase from WAM Strategic Value’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.54%.

WAM Strategic Value Company Profile

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Strategic Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Strategic Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.