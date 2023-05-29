Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Daniel Ryan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.38 ($8.25) per share, with a total value of A$49,508.00 ($33,005.33).

Eagers Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

About Eagers Automotive

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

