Index Venture Associates VI Ltd Takes $779,000 Position in Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR)

Index Venture Associates VI Ltd acquired a new stake in Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,194,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Getaround makes up 0.1% of Index Venture Associates VI Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd owned about 3.67% of Getaround as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Getaround Stock Up 6.6 %

GETR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,441. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39. Getaround, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Getaround in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe.

