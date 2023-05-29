Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,644. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $19.53.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Handelsbanken lowered shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.