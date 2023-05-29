Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Hudson Global Price Performance
NASDAQ HSON opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. Hudson Global has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $39.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
