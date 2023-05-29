Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Price Performance

NASDAQ HSON opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. Hudson Global has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $39.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.25. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.