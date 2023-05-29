Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Update

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,940,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 33,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.78. 3,949,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,139,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

