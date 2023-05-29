Horizen Trading Up 5.1% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $118.98 million and $3.10 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $8.66 or 0.00030790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00120802 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00045552 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,735,350 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

