Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

HOPE has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

HOPE opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,135.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $295,602.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

