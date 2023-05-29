Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.26. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up ~2.0% to ~$1.71-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HIBB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.80.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Performance

Hibbett stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. Hibbett has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $75.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.