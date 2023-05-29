HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Down 29.2% in May

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in HH&L Acquisition by 1,619.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,993,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,375 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in HH&L Acquisition by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,716,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,647 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in HH&L Acquisition by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,656,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 248,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HH&L Acquisition by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,550,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in HH&L Acquisition by 1.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,464,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HH&L Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HHLA remained flat at $10.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. 11,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,508. HH&L Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.50 million, a PE ratio of 54.90 and a beta of -0.01.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

