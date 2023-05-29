Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 30th. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise
In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
