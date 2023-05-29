Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 30th. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

