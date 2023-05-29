Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,899,900 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 2,309,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.7 days.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.66. 7,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $6.54.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Headwater Exploration

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.